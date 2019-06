League champions!

Middle Point Black just won the league championship in their 10 team league. Pictured in front is Lainey Spear; Middle row, left to right: Karighan King, Lakyn Bailey, Sophia Brickner, Kassidy Hammons and Madelyn Berryman; Back row: Coach Heather Brickner, Grace Brickner, Coach Wayne Longstreth, Sylvia Longstreth, Ella Elling, Ashlyn Price, Maddie Gerdeman, Kaylyn Gerold and Coach Kevin Price. Photo submitted