WKSD/WERT set broadcast schedules

Van Wert independent sports

Local radio stations WSKD 99.7 FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have set broadcast schedules for the 2019 high school football season.

WKSD will offer a variety of the best games from Paulding and Van Wert counties, while WERT will continue to be “The Voice of the Cougars.”

WSKD 99.7FM

August 30 – Wayne Trace at Paulding

September 6 – Hicksville at Crestview

September 13 – Paulding at Antwerp

September 20 – Delphos Jefferson at Crestview

September 27 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp

October 4 – Fairview at Wayne Trace

October 11 – Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

October 18 – Holgate at Wayne Trace

October 25 – Antwerp at Hicksville

November 1 – Paulding at Crestview

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM

August 30 – Van Wert at Bryan

September 6 – Van Wert at Defiance

September 13 – Wapakoneta at Van Wert

September 20 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

September 27 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

October 4 – Van Wert at Shawnee

October 11 – Kenton at Van Wert

October 18 – Van Wert at Elida

October 25 – Bath at Van Wert

November 1 – Celina at Van Wert