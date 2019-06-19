VW Health expansion project progresses

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The beam signing scheduled to begin this Thursday marks a milestone in the largest expansion project Van Wert Health has undergone in its 115-year history.

An aerial photo shows work is progressing on Van Wert Health’s $45 million expansion project. photo provided

Community members, physicians, hospital employees, and volunteers are all invited to sign the beam during any of the designated dates and times. Guests should enter the Van Wert Health main campus at 1250 S. Washington St. and park near the large white tent that houses the 32-foot beam to be signed.

Beam signings will be held June 20-23, and 27-30, from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Construction on the Surgery and Inpatient Expansion Project began in September 2018 and has seen substantial progress over the past nine months.

“We’re energized about the progress thus far on the project and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with the entire community, and ultimately celebrating the evolution of the project as we move into the next era of health care in our region,” said Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope.

When complete, the current hospital will be anchored by a new two-story, 84,000-square-foot facility that will help further address the health care needs of residents and visitors to the area.

Highlights of the expansion include state-of-the-art surgical suites, a surgery waiting area, all new acute care and intensive care unit rooms, and all new labor and delivery rooms and C-section suite.

Cost of the completed project is estimated at $45 million.

Later this month, Van Wert Health is also hosting a Pretend Play Hospital event for children of all ages. The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

During the above times, children and their parents are invited to the hospital, where a special area will be converted into a land of make-believe where children can play dress-up with child-size scrubs and lab jackets, experiment with medical equipment such as crutches, slings, bandages, and gauze, and enjoy play time with Van Wert Health doctors and nurse practitioners.

Van Wert Health is an independent, non-profit community hospital and physician group that has provided comprehensive healthcare to Van Wert County and the surrounding area since 1905.