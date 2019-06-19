New store…

L & L Boots owner Casey Cornelius (center right) cuts the ribbon Wednesday on her new store at 103 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert as store employees and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Board members look on. Cornelius, who also owns a similar store in Paulding, has Red Wing and Thorogood boots for sale, along with insoles and other boot-related items, such as socks, while also offering custom shirt printing services. Van Wert store hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, although other hours are available by appointment. L & L Boots also offers quantity discount partnerships to local companies who want to provide boots and other items to their employees. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent