Farm Bureau, SWCD co-hosting banquet

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Farm Bureau and Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) are co-hosting a fun- and award-filled evening Tuesday, August 6, at the Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

The banquet will begin at 5 p.m. with registration and election of two SWCD supervisors to the Board of Supervisors. Dinner will be catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, starting at 6 p.m.

The speaker for the evening is Matt Reese, editor of Ohio’s Country Journal, a statewide agricultural publication. Reese has worked for the magazine since 1999. He lives on a small Fairfield County farm, serves on the Fairfield SWCD, and is very active in his family’s Christmas tree farm in Hancock County.

The SWCD Conservation Farmer will be recognized, as well as several scholarship recipients from both groups. An individual will also be inducted into the Van Wert County Ag Hall of Fame, with Earl Gerdeman the honoree this year.

Tickets are $5 and are available from the Van Wert SWCD, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert. Deadline to purchase tickets is July 30.