Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019

Crestview softball awards

The Crestview softball program recently held its awards night as head coach Carl Etzler and staff presented individuals with various honors. The Knights ended their season with a loss in the regional final matchup against Antwerp and a record of 22-5. NWC Scholar Athlete Awards (above, Row 1): Ashley Call, Caitlin O’Hagan, Codi Miller, Haley Speith, Olivia Skelton. Row 2: Olivia Cunningham, Lexi Gregory, Bailey Gregory, Aleigh Chesbro, Breena Grace. O’Hagan, Call, Lexi Gregory, Skelton, Miller and Speith also earned OHSSBCA Scholar Athlete awards. Pictured below are special award winners: Kali Small (MVP, Most Improved), Caitlin O’Hagan (Leadership Award), Lexi Gregory (MVP, Best Defense Award), Codi Miller (Best Offense Award), Bailey Gregory (Best Defense Award). Not Pictured – Olivia Cunningham (Most Improved). Photos submitted

