Crestview softball awards

The Crestview softball program recently held its awards night as head coach Carl Etzler and staff presented individuals with various honors. The Knights ended their season with a loss in the regional final matchup against Antwerp and a record of 22-5. NWC Scholar Athlete Awards (above, Row 1): Ashley Call, Caitlin O’Hagan, Codi Miller, Haley Speith, Olivia Skelton. Row 2: Olivia Cunningham, Lexi Gregory, Bailey Gregory, Aleigh Chesbro, Breena Grace. O’Hagan, Call, Lexi Gregory, Skelton, Miller and Speith also earned OHSSBCA Scholar Athlete awards. Pictured below are special award winners: Kali Small (MVP, Most Improved), Caitlin O’Hagan (Leadership Award), Lexi Gregory (MVP, Best Defense Award), Codi Miller (Best Offense Award), Bailey Gregory (Best Defense Award). Not Pictured – Olivia Cunningham (Most Improved). Photos submitted