Buckeye Youth to serve food for concert

VW independent/submitted information

This Friday, June 21, Buckeye Youth will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, grilled hamburgers, jumbo hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, homemade cookies, and brownies in Fountain Park.

The concession stand will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. The band for the evening, Bless the Rains: The Ultimate Toto Tribute Experience, will begin its performance at 7 p.m. The band sounds like the original band and will perform such favorites as “Africa”, “Rosanna”, “Hold the Line”, and “I Won’t Hold You Back” from the iconic ‘80s band.

Buckeye Y Youth is a United Way agency and a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.