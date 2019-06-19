North Union UM offering yard sale spaces

VW independent/submitted information

It’s time to start preparations for the “big event”: the U.S. 127 Yard Sale runs from July 31through August 3 this year.

North Union United Methodist Church, 4486 U.S. 127 north of Van Wert, is a high-traffic venue directly on the route of the annual “World’s Longest Yard Sale”.

Spaces are available to rent in the church yard: 20-foot by 20-foot spaces rent for $20 and 20-foot by 30-foot spaces rent for $30. These rates rent the space for all four days of the sale, with set-up at the church, beginning Tuesday, July 30,at 4 p.m. Tables are available to rent for $10 each. The rental spaces are on the lawn to allow for easy tent anchoring.

As always, the church’s Kitchen Committee will have food and drinks for sale in the air-conditioned social room during sale hours for all four days of the event.

The location, the food service, and the facilities make North Union UM Church the best spot to set up shop and sell yard sale items.

“The guest book we have accumulated over the last 11 years shows that we have had shoppers from as far as Alaska and Florida, as well as from England, Canada, and Argentina,” said Del Free, North Union yard sale event manager. “It is a delight that we can serve folks that come to see us from so many miles away.”

Interested renters should contact Free at 419.203.1726 for more information or to reserve a space. In addition, those interested may also contact the North Union UMC office at 419.238.1907 during office hours: 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesday-Friday, to reserve a space.