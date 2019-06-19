1 sentenced, 4 arraigned in County Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One person was sentenced and four people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Zachary Hickman, 23, of Delphos, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both third-degree felony offenses; and 12 months in prison on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs onto a government facility, a felony of the fourth degree. All three sentences are to run consecutive to each other, for a total of 60 months in prison, with credit for 252 days already served. Hickman must also forfeit $270 in cash to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Eric Shaffer, 43, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of tampering with records, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Friday, June 28.

Chadd Dailey, 42, of Rockford, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree because of previous domestic violence conviction(s). He was released on a surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 25.

Brendan Bergman, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 28.

Thomas Losh, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 28.

Also this week, Jake Byler, 56, of Decatur, Indiana, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with operating a vehicle while impaired (second offense, high test), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Conner Townsend-Elliot, 20, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his surety bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by consuming intoxicants. His treatment program was reinstated for one year from today.

Judy Baker, 37, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested, and was granted, additional time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.