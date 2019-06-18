Random Thoughts: GS Warriors and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around youth athletic camps, football, fantasy football and the Golden State Warriors.

Youth athletic camps

A big thumbs up to all those who run various youth athletic camps around the area.

It’s a great way for younger children to learn more about sports, learn about the basics and interact with coaches and varsity volunteers, which is a big thrill for them.

All of these camps are well organized and well run.

Football 2019

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for football season.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting season locally, at the collegiate level and even the pro level.

Late August and early September can’t get here quick enough.

Fantasy football

How many fantasy footballers do we have here?

I’ve been out of it for three years, but I’m jumping back into it this fall. When I “retired” after the 2015 season, I had won a championship after four championship game losses.

The first goal: don’t finish last. Yes, it’s a big fear and the fact that I may be a little rusty doesn’t help.

WKSD/WERT

Radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have set broadcast schedules for the upcoming high school football season. Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a look at those schedules.

Golden State Warriors

Some Golden State fans claim the Warriors would have won this year’s NBA championship if not for injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Funny, it didn’t seem to be a problem when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, minus Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in 2015. Injuries are unfortunate but they’re part of the game.

A dynasty?

The debate is on – does Golden State qualify as a dynasty?

The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals for five consecutive seasons, winning the title three times.

Being a Cavaliers fan, I don’t have much love for the Warriors, but getting to the finals for five straight seasons is very impressive. But does this count as a dynasty? I’m not so sure.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.