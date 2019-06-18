Ralph LaDoyt Lintermoot

Ralph LaDoyt Lintermoot, 92, former resident of Van Wert, died Fathers’ Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Elizabeth Scott Living Center in Maumee, his home since November 2015.

He was born November 4, 1926, in Lima, the son of Floyd LaDoyt and Bernice (Taylor) Lintermoot, who both preceded him in death. On August 12, 1944 he married the former Jacqueline Ann Hageman, who died January 26, 2006.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Ann (Richard) Stevens of Fayettville, Georgia; a son, Randall Lee (Jane) Lintermoot of Delta; four grandchildren, Timothy Carl (Deana) Stevens of Fayettville, Georgia, Shari Ann (David) Densel of Waterville, Jeffrey Jon (Amy) Lintermoot of Delta, and Kasey Lynn (Rye) Trombetta of Bay Village; seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Tyler Densel, Anthony Curtis (Shannon) Densel, Jeremy Michael Stevens, Joshua Andrew Stevens, Landon Jon Lintermoot, Kade Andrew Lintermoot, and Chase Wesley Lintermoot; a great-great-grandchild, Greyson Elliott Densel; and a brother, Ervin Ellsworth (Wilma) Lintermoot of Avon Park, Florida.

Two brothers, Loren Rex and Arland Eugene Lintermoot, also preceded him in death.

Ralph was a 1944 graduate of Van Wert High School and Marsh Vocational School. He worked construction, carpentry, and more than 50 years as brakeman/engineer on the former New York Central and Pennsylvania railroads.

He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He was a member of the Inquirers Sunday school class at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and Road Sir Car Club.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Paul Miller Officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.