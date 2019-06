Flag Day ceremony

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently held its annual Flag Day ceremony at the lodge. Assisting this year was Harriet Schaadt, who gave the Response, while Boy Scouts (above) from Troop 31 assisted in the program, carrying the flags. The Elks is the first and only fraternal organization to mandate that every year each Elks Lodge must conduct a solemn and beautiful Flag Day ceremony. Elks photo