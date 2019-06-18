Brad Perrott becomes Crestview’s newest board member

Brad Perrott is sworn in as a new member during Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Brad Perrott is the newest member of the Crestview Local Board of Education.

Perrott, a 1983 Crestview High School graduate, was sworn in during Monday night’s monthly meeting. He’s replacing Jake Sawmiller, who resigned in May.

“This is my home school, it’s where I graduated and previously, when I lived in Indiana, I served on the Manchester school board there for five years,” Perrott explained. “When we moved back in 2005 I thought it would be something I’d like to do to give back to my community.

“Professionally, I’ve spent 32 years in the non-profit world so I see things from a little different angle and that sometimes helps as well,” he added.

Perrott has also served as Knight Pride Club president for six years.

His appointment to the school board runs through December 31, and he said he plans to run in November to fill the remaining two years of the term.

Also Monday, the board approved Alexander and Bebout’s bid of $2.7 million to handle the district’s classroom addition and renovation project and approved a contract with the Van Wert-based firm. Alexander and Bebout will also design and build Crestview’s new Early Childhood Center at the site of the former Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

“Alexander and Bebout’s presentation was very thorough and well thought out, and the board looks forward to partnering with them for the creation of these projects,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said.

Mollenkopf added she’s hopeful both projects will be done in time for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district’s three principals updated the board on the latest round of proficiency testing.

“The state wants you to be at 80 percent and we exceeded that in all of our assessments,” Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette said. “I’m really proud of our teachers and students.”

“We were at 80 percent or higher in five of the eight tested areas and I believe the percentages were up in just about every category, compared to last year,” Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer said.

“We increased proficiency in five of the seven categories,” Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen said. “We’ll continue to work at it and we’ll get the students to work a little harder at it as well.”

During her report to the board, Mollenkopf said 125 students have been accepted through open enrollment.

“We don’t have our exact tally yet of those living in our district but going elsewhere,” Mollenkopf said. “I believe right now it’s 63, which gives us a net gain of 62 students.”

In other business, the board approved the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund into the retirement benefits fund; approved the Crestview Elementary Handbook and Latchkey Program information for the upcoming school year, along with the purchase of Ready Mathematics by Curriculum Associates for grades K-5.

Other approvals included an agreement for athletic training services Van Wert Health; a fiscal year 2020 service contract with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, and an agreement with NOVA education services for fiscal services.

Board members approved a two year contract with Amy Eickholt as Program Services Director and a one year contract with Shelby Walters as a high school science teacher. The board also accepted the resignation of high school science teacher Tyler Stevens, and purchased the services of a School Resource Officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department for the 2019-2020 school year.

The next regular meeting of the Crestview Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 22, in the board conference room.