Gasoline prices have wide range this week

VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices vary widely this week, with about two-thirds of Van Wert stations under the state average and the others as much as 20 cents higher than the average statewide price.

Murphy’s USA station in the Towne Center shopping center has the lowest price at $2.42 a gallon, 7 cents lower than the state average. Two South Washington Street stations — Shell and Casey’s General Store — are selling gasoline at $2.47 a gallon, while three others, the two Pak-A-Sak Marathons stations on South Shannon and North Washington, and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington Street, are at $2.48 a gallon.

Those higher than the state average include the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street and One Stop Shop Sunoco station on North Washington, at $2.53 a gallon, and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main, which is selling gasoline at $2.69 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices have fallen 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 25.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 20.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.12 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 77 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.92 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.89 per gallon, a difference of $3.97 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It was a perfect week with every state seeing average gas prices decline versus last Sunday as stations continued to pass along the lower replacement cost as oil prices remain under considerable selling pressure, even after last week’s attack on two oil tankers, which caused not much more than the oil market to blink.

“Gas prices have been, and will be, unaffected by last week’s oil tanker attack and we’re highly likely to see the national average decline for its seventh straight week barring any curve balls,” DeHaan added. “For some states like California, Illinois, and Ohio, the party may partially end in just two weeks as those states prepare to raise gasoline taxes a noticeable amount, sending their gas prices higher just in time for July 4.

“For the rest of us, not only can we celebrate the holiday with fireworks, but celebrate the falling prices heading into it,” DeHaan noted. “Not a bad summer to be hitting the road as Americans are spending nearly $100 million less every day on gasoline than a year ago.”