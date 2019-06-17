Brumback lists Summer Reading events

VW independent/submitted information

Children participating in the Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program have the chance to see the MadCap Puppet presentation of The Great Space Caper at the Bagley Auditorium on the campus of the Marsh Foundation. Preregistration is required to see the performance.

The presentation is in keeping with this year’s theme of A Universe of Stories! Other events this week will include an Asteroid Scavenger Hunt this week at the Main Library in Van Wert, with a variety of story time activities at the main library and its five branches in Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, and Wren.

