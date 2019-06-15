W. Wayne Gamble

W. Wayne Gamble, 84, of Van Wert met his Lord and Savior at 10:14 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

He was born February 5, 1935, in Van Wert County, the son of George “Harold” and Dorothy (Pangle) Gamble, who both preceded him in death. On June 27, 1977, he married Phyllis Ann Zeigler and she died July 21, 2015.

Wayne retired from the former Kennedy-Kuhn in Van Wert as a mechanic after many years of service. He loved the outdoors and working in the yard, but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his three children, Vicki (Larry) Smith of Van Wert, Monica (Phil Griffith) Pabst of Elgin, and Jeff (Deb) Gamble of Van Wert; three stepchildren, Connie (David) Rolsten-Wood of Van Wert, Scott (Cari) Rolsten of Mendon, and Jane (Steve) Barnes of Van Wert; two sisters, Marilyn Jones of Ottoville and Janet (Doug) Miller of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Thomas Wayne Gamble; one brother, Paul Gamble; and a sister, Mildred Heath, also preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Tomlinson Cemetery in Mendon.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.