Veterans groups set flag-burning event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will be holding a joint flag burning ceremony today at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of VFW Post 5803.

The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning. Although the Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag, one should use common sense making sure the procedure is in done in good taste and shows no disrespect to the flag.

Both the local American Legion and VFW are available to collect tattered flags. The public is welcome to view the ceremony.