Van Wert UM churches prepare to merge

VW independent/submitted information

Arrangements are being finalized and the anticipated merger between First United Methodist and Bethel United Methodist churches will soon become a reality.

On June 30, the congregation of Bethel United Methodist will join the First United Methodist church family. That Sunday, a joint service will be held in Van Wert’s Fountain Park, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will include faith, fun, food, and fellowship as members of both congregations meet to celebrate in God’s Holy name. First UM Church’s vision of embracing, equipping, and empowering persons to evangelize will become stronger with the addition of the Bethel congregation.

First United Methodist worships weekly with an 8:15 a.m. casual blended service and a 10:45 a.m. traditional service on Sundays. Many additional Bible studies and activities are offered throughout the week. First United Methodist is located at 113 W. Central Avenue — across from Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. The lead pastor is Chris Farmer.

He and the First UM Church family are excited to welcome the Bethel congregation and other visitors to join them on June 30 and every Sunday morning.