St. Mark’s VBS to begin soon at church

VW independent/submitted information

VBS comes to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert beginning Monday, June 17, at 9 a.m. Kindergarteners through fifth graders are welcome to join in the fun with this year’s theme “Roar!” Life is Wild — God is Good”.

Shown is a group photo from a previous VBS session at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. photo provided

This free event includes not only learning about a Christ God centered life; the kids will play fun games, enjoy crafts, eat lunch, and take home their own VBS t-shirt. The week wraps up with a fun splash party at Camp Clay on Sunday, June 23.

Register online at the church website: www.stmarkslutheranvw.comor contact the church office at 419.238.6336 for more information. The church is located at the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert.