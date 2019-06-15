Marjorie J. Fronefield

Marjorie J. Fronefield, 89, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

Marjorie J. Fronefield

She was born April 19, 1930, in Van Wert, the daughter of Thomas Oren and Marcile Etoil (Thomas) Reese, who both preceded her in death. On March 22, 1947, she married Homer Gene Fronefield, who died November 21, 2008.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra K. (Paul) Anderson of Van Wert; a son, Thomas G. (Pamela) Fronefield of Convoy; one sister, Dorothy (Earl) Ward of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kirk (Anessia) Dougal, Jayme Dougal, and Candy (Rod) Smith; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Marjorie was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church. She had worked as cook and meal planner on Lincolnview School and then at Teleflex in Van Wert. She was well-known for her pie making and was featured in an article in Fort Wayne newspapers. She had been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery, Union Township, Mercer County. Calling hours are 3-8 p.m., Monday, June 17, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.