Edward C. Peterson

Edward C. Peterson, 62, of Willshire, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 13, 1956, in Allen County, Indiana.

In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated with no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.