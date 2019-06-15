Cougars enjoy big ACME win over Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Van Wert jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on the way to a six inning 15-2 ACME baseball win at Delphos Jefferson on Friday.

A first inning RBI single by Josh Halker scored Ries Wise, then TJ Reynolds crossed home plate for a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars plated two more runs in the second and a pair in the third. Levi Newell scored on a sacrifice fly by Levi Eddins, then Wise doubled in Hunter Bolenbaugh, who hit his own sac fly in the following inning to score Jacob Place. With two outs, Logan Collins scored on an error, giving Van Wert a 6-0 lead.

Jefferson’s only runs came in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI single by Brandan Herron, but the Cougars answered with four runs in the top of the fourth. Halker’s double to right field allowed Reynolds to score from first, then an RBI single by Newell plated Halker. Two batters later, Blaze Bolenbaugh drove in Place and Collins, giving Van Wert a 10-2 advantage.

The Cougars scored their final five runs in the sixth inning – an RBI single by Wise scored Newell, Blaze Bolenbaugh scored on a bases loaded walk, Eddins and Wise scored on an error and Place drove in Reynolds.

Wise and Newell each had three hits for Van Wert, while Halker and Blaze Bolenbaugh finished with two apiece. Wise, Halker and Bolenbaugh each finished with two RBIs.

Place held the Wildcats to just two hits while striking out seven and walking two.