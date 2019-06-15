Chamber plans Google digital workshop

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will host a workshop at Central Insurance Companies on digital skills later this month.

The Chamber is partnering with Grow with Google to help the Van Wert community learn digital skills during a workshop set for Wednesday, June 26. During the workshop, “Using Data to Drive Business Growth”, participants will learn the following:

Identifying business goals and how to plan to use an online presence to achieve them

Incorporating data into a marketing plan

Selecting tools to help find answers a business needs

