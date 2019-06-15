Van Wert Health is offering local residents the chance to leave their mark, literally, on its ongoing construction project (shown above). Hospital officials have set several days and times when local residents can sign their names to a steel beam that will be used in the construction project. The times and dates are as follows: June 20, 21, 22, and 23, from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; and June 27, 28, 29, and 30, from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent