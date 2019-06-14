Volleyball, soccer & hoops divisions set

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Along with 2019 football regional assignments, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns in volleyball, soccer and basketball, which were approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors.

There are no changes involving Van Wert County teams.

Van Wert High School will compete in Division II in boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Crestview will remain in Division III in girls’ soccer and Division IV in volleyball, girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball.

Lincolnview will compete in Division III in soccer and Division IV in volleyball and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

There is one notable change in boys’ basketball – Wayne Trace is moving up to Division III.