Van Wert Civic Theatre sets youth theatre productions

NVW independent/submitted information

Each summer, Van Wert Civic Theatre provides performing opportunities for youths, and theatre experiences for everyone in the family.

Next week, Disney Frozen Jr. will open for a three-performance run. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. All tickets are $10. This show is suitable for all ages and runs about one hour.

Light up snowflake wands will be available for purchase each night for $5 (cash only). The wands will be lit during the song “Let It Go”, allowing everyone in the theater to be part of the action. Tickets go on sale June 17. Call the box office at 419.238.9689, from 2-6 p.m., or go online to www.vwct.orgto reserve tickets.

This weekend, director Monica Campbell will be holding auditions for Little Red: Life in the Hood, a tell-all fairy tale comedy that has speaking and non-speaking parts for youths ages 5-18.

Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and Monday, June 17. All young people are encouraged to attend. This show is not a musical.

For more information about shows, auditions, or tickets, visit the above website.