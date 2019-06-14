New ways offered to pay real estate taxes

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Nathan Vandenbroek reminds taxpayers that real estate taxes are due Wednesday, July 10, while also noting that many systems have been updated to make paying taxes smoother, simpler, and more cost-effective.

Taxpayers can now pay online by following the link “Make Online Real Estate Payments by Credit Card” at the top of the treasurer’s website, or pay by phone by calling 866.549.1010. Taxpayers also have the option to use the mobile kiosk outside the Treasurer’s Office to pay by credit card, instead of waiting in line.

Finally, the Treasurer’s Office is now working with a new credit card processing company and has lowered credit card fees to 2.5 percent.

Payments can also be made at First Bank of Berne, as long as a bill is presented and payment made in full. Payments made by mail must be postmarked on or before Wednesday, July 10.

Homeowners who have not received a tax statement by Friday, June 21, should contract the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 419.238.5177.