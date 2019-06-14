Gospel groups to sing at Huggy Bear

VW independent/submitted information

Join regional gospel artists Trinity and friends The Master’s Own from Fairmount, Indiana, this Saturday, June 15, for a night of great music at Huggy Bear Campground near Middle Point.

Bring a friend and a lawn chair and enjoy the concert, which will begin at 7 p.m. on the basketball courts. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the recreation hall at Huggy Bear.

Huggy Bear is located on Ringwald Road, between Middle Point and Van Wert.

