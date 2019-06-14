Evelyn Beth Martz

Evelyn Beth Martz, 76, of Van Wert, died at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born February 11, 1943, in Venedocia, the daughter of Maurice and Audrey V. (Hundley) Burnett, who both preceded her in death. On April 29, 1961, she married Paul Eugene “Sonny” Martz, who died November 25, 2014.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Marci) Martz of Van Wert, Stephen (Kyong) Martz of San Antonio, Texas, Paula (Ron) Kline of Van Wert, and David (Becky) Martz of Middle Point; 10 grandchildren, Brandon Bartz, Kristy Bartz, David Himburg, Lance Dasher, Danielle Dasher, Elijah Martz, Keith Martz, Michelle Young, Robert Martz, and Jennifer Martz; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are eight siblings, Warren Burnett, Linda Davis, Susan Mayes, Marilyn (Jerry) Foust, David (Lori) Burnett, P.J. (Susan Thompson) Burnett, Millie (Terry Nyman) Fletcher, and Tim (Keesha) Burnett; many nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Jerry (Jackie) Martz.

A granddaughter, Angela Martz; and four siblings, Alice, Ted, Jim, and William Burnett, also preceded her in death.

Evelyn was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, Women of the Moose, Van Wert Chapter 6, Spencerville American Legion Post 191, and the former Spencerville Clowns.

She was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking and baking, gardening, camping, crafts, all kinds of sports, and especially fishing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, with Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will be in Venedocia Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.