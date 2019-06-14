Bun Sun Eyanson

Bun Sun “Bonnie” Eyanson, 84, of Ohio City, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill near Rockford.

She was born January 17, 1935, in Pusan, South Korea, the daughter of Ha Ji Lee, who preceded her in death. On May 28, 1962, she married Raymond A. Eyanson, who survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include a son, Roy (Renee) Eyanson of Van Wert; a granddaughter; and two sisters in Korea.

A brother, Myung Woo Lee, also preceded her in death in 1993.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the funeral home.