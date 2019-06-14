Alex P. Billingham

Alexis P. Billingham, 23, of Zanesville, formerly of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence.

Alexis P. Billingham

She was born October 27, 1995, in Zanesville, the daughter of Frank and Justina “Tina” (Watts) Billingham Jr., who both survive.

A 2014 graduate of Van Wert High School, Alexis played trumpet in the school band. She went on to graduate from University of Northwest Ohio with two degrees in computer sciences.

Alexis was a lover of music and a multi-instrumentalist. In addition to playing trumpet, she played piano, guitar, and ukulele. She loved the outdoors and also enjoyed playing “Pokemon Go” and “Call of Duty”.

In addition to her parents, survivors include a brother, Douglas Billingham of Van Wert; one sister, Nykeeley Billingham of Van Wert; her grandparents, Diana Garges of Columbus; Frank Billingham Sr. of Corning; Lucinda Watts of Zanesville; a nephew, Oliver Billingham of Van Wert; and many aunts, uncles, and friends.

A grandfather, James Watts, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. There will also be an additional visitation on from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.