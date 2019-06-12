VW teachers group donates to programs

VW independent/submitted information

Through its annual end-of-year fundraiser, the Van Wert Federation of Teachers donated a total of $2,500 to two local youth summer programs.

The Brumback Summer Reading Program and the YWCA Youth Enrichment Program, which includes the After School and Summer Food programs, each received $1,250. Last year, the Brumback Summer Reading Program had roughly 1,800 children participate, while the YWCA Summer Food Program served approximately 340 children throughout the summer.

Van Wert City Schools employees are encouraged to donate to the fundraiser in exchange for “dress casual” days the last week of school. This is the ninth consecutive year the VWFT has been able to donate to these programs.

“Our teachers and staff members always go above and beyond when it comes to our students,” said VWFT President Jeff Hood. “We enjoy being able to support these programs that offer kids a safe and fun place to go during the summer.”

Registration for the summer programs is still underway. Contact the YWCA of Van Wert County and the Brumback Library to get children signed up.