MSVW has annual meeting in Art Park

We had another great to-do in our art park on Tuesday night. Main Street Van Wert hosted its Annual Dinner in our new space and we couldn’t wait for it to begin!

Our annual June Art Exhibit is on view through June 30. If you haven’t had a chance to have a look see at this compelling art please do so. Better yet, consider purchasing quality, one-of-a-kind art at reasonable prices instead of mass-produced commercial decor as a gift or for your home. You’ll be supporting those hard working souls who beautify our world.

Our next Pint Night is June 27, and we’ll be featuring Lake Rat Brewing out of Celina. Music details almost hammered out. Stay tuned!

Have you adopted your ducks yet? Town Creek Live is right around the corner and adoptions are now available for the chance to win $1,500. You may purchase at Collins Fine Foods, Main Street Van Wert, Wassenberg Art Center, or online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org. Stay tuned for more developments and potential surprises!

Who doesn’t have a lawn duck? It’s time to duck out Van Wert with wacky-decorated lawn ducks! Express yourself on your duck with your favorite team, food, pastime, etc. Ducks can be picked up at the Wassenberg Art Center for a free-will donation. (We may even travel the town and pick out our favorite!) We have a great line up for our fifth annual Town Creek Live, July 13. Town Creek Draw will be an interactive visual art exhibit where the whole community creates the art with giant pieces of chalk! In addition to our Duck Derpy, we will host Matthew Keeler & Friends (folk/bluegrass), Vanity Crash (pop/rock) and The Holbrook Bros. Band (Classic Rock). Lots of new and favorite gourmet food trucks will be joining us along with an ax throwing game and Eaton Cornhole Tournament.

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Summer Art Camps have begun at the Wassenberg Art Center. Next session July 9–12, sign up now, space is limited!

Next art camps are July 9-12.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Mark your calendars! Firenation Glass out of Toledo will be visiting the Wassenberg Art Center on August 24 with their mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass. Opportunities to create your own glass item will be available. Stay tuned for details!

Have you shopped the Wass lately? Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.