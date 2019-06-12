Flower show winners

Pictured are division winners of the Jubilee Flower Show: Junior Miniature Garden, Joseph Keysor; Best of Produce, Louise Showalter; Best of Peony, Kathy Muse; Best of Roses, Paula Stemen; Best of Iris, John Freund; Best of Perennial, Leslie Simon; Best of Flowering Shrub, Cheryl Acheson; Best of Indoor Gardening, Kathy Muse; Best Artistic Design, Janice Kirchenbauer; Best of Traditional Design, Sandy Snyder; Best of Creative Design, Cindy Piper. Best of the Best of Horticultural entry was Cheryl Acheson and Best of the Best for Design was Kirchenbauer. The invitation “Beauty of June” was awarded to the Wren Garden Club. photo provided