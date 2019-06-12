Crestview, other area teams changing regions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS — Some substantial changes are in store for the upcoming high school football season as a number of area teams have been placed in different regions, including Crestview.

Brody Brecht and the Crestview Knights are moving to Division VII, Region 26 this fall. Bob Barnes photo

After two years in Division VII, Region 28 the Knights are moving back to Region 26. That means Crestview will be in the same region with some perennial powers including Tiffin Calvert, McComb, Mohawk, Pandora-Gilboa and Norwalk St. Paul. The Knights have qualified for the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

After making the postseason last year, Van Wert will remain in Division IV, Region 14, which has been one of the widest ranging regions in the state.

However, the region will have some notable changes, including the loss of St. Marys Memorial, who moved up to Division III, Region 12, the same region as rival Wapakoneta. Ottawa-Glandorf, a team that was in Division V, Region 18 last year will compete in Region 14 this season. A long time Division III power, Clyde, is moving down to Region 14.

Kenton is moving from Region 14 to Region 16 and Bath is dropping from Region 14 to Division V, Region 18, which is the same region Paulding is in.

There’s a big shake up in Division VI.

Wayne Trace, Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Fairview, Hicksville and Tinora are moving from Region 22 to Region 23. They’ll be joined by Delphos Jefferson, Parkway, Spencerville, St. Henry and Lima Central Catholic, teams who were in Region 24; Anna, who was in Division V, Region 18, is joining Region 23 along with Minster, who’s moving up from Division VII, Region 28.

Marion Local and Perry are dropping from Division VI, Region 24 to Division VII, Region 28, the same region as Delphos St. John’s.

Lima Sr. is moving from Division II, Region 6 to Division II, Region 7.

Here is a divisional and regional breakdown for the Western Buckeye League, the Northwest Conference, the Green Meadows Conference and the Midwest Athletic Conference. New in 2019 is in bold.

WBL

Division III, Region 10: Defiance

Division III, Region 12: Celina, Elida, Shawnee, St. Marys, Wapakoneta

Division IV, Region 14: Ottawa-Glandorf, Van Wert

Division IV, Region 16: Kenton

Division V, Region 18: Bath

NWC

Division V, Region 18: Paulding

Division VI, Region 23: Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Delphos Jefferson, Spencerville

Division VII, Region 26: Crestview

GMC

Division VI, Region 23: Wayne Trace, Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora

Division VII, Region 26: Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Holgate

MAC

Division V: Region 20: Versailles

Division VI, Region 23: Parkway, Anna, Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Minster, St. Henry

Division VII, Region 28: Delphos St. John’s, Marion Local, New Bremen