Red Cross plans blood drive at Elks lodge

VW independent/submitted information

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive this Thursday, June 13, sponsored by Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert. The hours are 1-6:30 p.m.

Those wanting to donate blood may call 800.REDCROSS to make an appointment, or schedule an appointment online at redcross.org. The sponsor code is “elks 1197”.