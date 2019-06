Market at the Wass events begin June 15

Wassenberg Art Center, Van Wert Health, and Main Street Van Wert will be sponsoring Market at the Wass local market events each Saturday, June 15 through September 14, from 9 a.m. until noon, in the parking lot of the art center.

The events will offer fresh fruit and veggies, flowers, baked goods, and artisan items for sale each Saturday.