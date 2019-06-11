Calvary sets Summer Bible Adventure

Independent/submitted information

Calvary Kids Ministry is taking its annual Summer Bible Venture (SBV) outside the church walls this week, inviting kids in the community to be a part of Jesus in the Park.

This three-night event will be held at Franklin Park on Frothingham Street this Thursday, June 13, through Saturday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m.

During the free event, 4-year-olds through fifth-graders will be served dinner, then rotate stations where they will get to create, play water and field games, learn about Jesus, and connect with friends.

Families can pre-register their kids at www.calvaryelife.org for a quicker check-in at the pavilion.