Richard Packer

Richard “Dick” Packer, 83, of Van Wert, died at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

Richard “Dick” Packer

He was born July 28, 1935, in Van Wert, the son of Thomas and Grace (Rhodes) Packer, who both preceded him in death. On October 20, 1956, he married Joan (Wells) Packer, who also preceded him in death in 2001.

Survivors include his life partner, Judy Comer of Van Wert; five children, Pam (Kevin) Baker of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jim (Karen) Packer of Franklin, Tennessee, Laura (Ron) Ditto of Van Wert, David Packer of Van Wert, and Amy (Todd) Allison of Cookeville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Travis Baker, Chuck Baker, Adrienne Barclay, Molly Gonzalez, Christie Packer, Rick Ditto, and Maggie Ditto; and six great-grandchildren.

A daughter-in-law, Gail Packer, also preceded him in death.

Dick was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where he was a longtime choir member. He also sat on the Advisory Board of Starr Commonwealth and was a longtime partner in Best Auto Sales.

Dick’s passions were family, music, cars, and the Detroit Tigers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stan Szybka celebrant. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, where the Rosary will be recited at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Lupus Foundation of America.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.