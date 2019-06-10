Post 178 splits with Wayne County Post 68

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert American Legion Post and Wayne County Legion Post 68 split a doubleheader on Saturday, with Van Wert winning the first game 9-8 and falling 7-0 in the second game.

In the first game, Post 178 led 6-0 after in the top of the third, only have Post 68 tie the game with six runs in the bottom of the same inning. However, Van Wert scored three runs in the fourth inning, then hung on for the win.

Jaden Youtsey and Alex Schneider each had two RBIs while Derek Luersman, Jon Lee and Brant Richardson scored two runs apiece.

Richardson pitched 3.2 innings and allowed five hits and two runs while striking out four and walking two.

Post 178 has just three hits in the second game and Post 68 scored a run in the first inning, two more in the second, one in the fourth and three in the seventh inning.