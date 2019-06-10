Phyllis J. Ringwald

Phyllis J. Ringwald, 88, of Middle Point, died at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born February 7, 1931, in Van Wert, a daughter of Thurston and Tressie O. (Lee) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. On December 24, 1966, she married Stanley D. Ringwald, who survives in Middle Point.

Also surviving are her children, Bobaleen (Chuck) Schulte, Tamara L. (Ed) Rice, and John (Leslie) Ringwald, all of Van Wert, and Michael (Kate) Ringwald of Middle Point; eight grandchildren, Briana Geiger, Tressa Ringwald, Shay Ringwald, Joshua Ringwald, Franklin Ringwald, Toby Peel, Mandy Decker, and Jessika Rice; and seven great-grandchildren.

A brother, Donald E. Taylor, also preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and for several years worked at Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert. She loved camping and basket collecting.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Tim Owens officiating.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.