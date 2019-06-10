Monday Mailbag: VW, football & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes thoughts about Van Wert, possible football playoff contenders and Lincolnview girls’ basketball.

Q: This isn’t a question, but I just want to say it’s been fun watching Van Wert athletics. The baseball team capped off an outstanding school year. Name withheld upon request

A: No question about it, it’s been a great athletic year at Van Wert. Football, cross country, volleyball, wrestling, boys basketball, track and baseball all enjoyed success in terms of wins and losses.

Q: I know the Van Wert baseball team is disappointed, but they have nothing to be ashamed of. What a fantastic and memorable season. Name withheld upon request

A: I completely agree. It may take some time to fully sink in, but this group will be able to look back and see what a truly special season it was. They accomplished something no other Van Wert baseball had before.

The kids and coaches deserve a round of applause.

Q: With the new football divisions out, which area teams do you think will make the playoffs this fall? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s all just a guess right now and it might be a little easier with the actual regional assignments. Those are expected to be released this week.

There are a number of question marks roughly 12 weeks before the season begins. Despite heavy graduation losses, I think Van Wert and Crestview can still be playoff contenders this fall.

A number of other area schools have holes to fill as well, but I have to believe the WBL usuals will contend – Wapakoneta, Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys, even though the Roughriders will be in Division III.

As far as the NWC, I’d be very surprised if Spencerville and Columbus Grove didn’t get in, and as mentioned before, I think Crestview will be a contender.

It should be a fun fall.

Q: When is Lincolnview going to hire a new girls’ basketball coach? Name withheld upon request

A: They have – sort of. 2014 Lincolnview graduate Kyle Williams has been chosen to lead the Lady Lancers, pending Board of Education approval on June 26.

Once it’s official, we’ll have a full story on the new coach.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, send it to sports@thevwindependent.com.