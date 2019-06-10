Marjorie Louise Tindall

Marjorie Louise Tindall, 92, of Van Wert, was born January 6, 1927, in Van Wert. On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1:10 a.m., she joined the family reunion in heaven. She joined her father, Ora Ross Tindall Sr. and her mother, Lilly Marie (Butler) Tindall; brothers Ora Jr., Richard, John, Robert, and Samuel; sisters Cleo Tindall, Gladys Sinning, Doris Sinning, and Ruth Tindall; a nephew, Jerrell Tindall; and a niece, Barbara Snyder.

She retired from Teleflex Corporation in Van Wert and had also worked at the former FLP plant in Van Wert. She formerly attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert and currently attended Van Wert Victory Church.

Marjorie is survived by a sister-in-law, Jody Tindall of Frankfort, Indiana; nephews John (Jan) Tindall II of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jeff (Vicki) Tindall of Frankfort, Stephen (Susann) Tindall of Frankfort, Tom (Bonnie) Tindall of Fort Wayne, Frank (Pam) Sinning of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Dennis (Carol) Sinning of Olathe, Kansas, Ken (Sharon) Sinning of Van Wert, David (Paula) Sinning of Van Wert, Alex (Ronda) Sinning of Ohio City, Jerry (Paula) Sinning of Ben Wheeler, Texas, Terry (Bobbie) Sinning of Goodwill, Oklahoma, Bill (Vicki) Sinning of Elkhart, Kansas, Brian (Sheri) Tindall of Van Wert, and Ron Tindall of Summerville, North Carolina; and nieces Gale (Joe) Sinning of Van Wert, Theresa (Jim) Lambert of Van Wert, Cindy (Bruce) Pierce of Ottoville, and Pam (Norm) Detwiler of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Bishop Larry Martinez officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be two hours prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

