Lavern Klausing

Lavern “Vern” Klausing, 90, of Van Wert, died at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Lavern “Vern” Klausing

He was born in Ottoville on November 8, 1928, the son of Aloysius and Margaret (Worst) Klausing, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Lois J. McNamara and they enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage. She also preceded him in death.

Vern retired a vice president and member of the board of directors of Kennedy Manufacturing Company in Van Wert, after more than 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War, a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, and had served on the board of directors of both the Van Wert County Swimming Pool and Van Wert County Hospital.

He is survived by his two children, Lisa Klausing and her husband, Martin Vahtra, of New York City and James Klausing and his wife, Chris Klausing, of Avon Lake, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Daniel Klausing, Lili Vahtra, and Spencer Vahtra.

Seven brothers, Ervin, Ernest (who died at the age of 9), Robert, Elmer, Paul, Clarence, and Frederick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka celebrant. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.