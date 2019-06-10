Heartland Patriots plan PatriotFest event

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Heartland Patriots invite the Van Wert County community to PatriotFest on Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Ohio City Community Building, 306 Lambert St.

Join the Patriots for live music, great food, games, and stimulating speakers and to honor the men and women who have sacrificed on behalf of our Great Nation because they understood that freedom isn’t free.