Gasoline prices vary widely in Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices included some prices below the state average and some prices above the state average, according to GasBuddy’s gas price website.

The lowest price in the city is at Murphy’s USA station in the Towne Center shopping center, which was selling gasoline at $2.46 a gallon. Next was Casey’s General Store on South Washington, with gasoline at $2.53 a gallon, followed by the Shell station on South Washington at $2.55 a gallon. The remainder of stations were above the state average, and include the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the Brookside Marathon station on West Main, the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington, and the Sunoco One Stop Shop station on North Washington, all at $2.59 a gallon — all a penny above the state average — and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street, which is selling gasoline at $2.69 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices have fallen 16 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 7.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.22 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 87 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $3.22 per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Last week saw a feat most motorists probably thought they’d never see in June — average gasoline prices declined in nearly every state across the country with the national average now at its lowest point since early April,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The fall has come amidst a deep drop in oil prices set in to play on worries that tariffs could slow economic growth, reducing oil demand.

“The decline at the pump is likely to continue but may slow down in a few couple weeks as President Trump made a deal with Mexico over the weekend to avoid tariffs,” DeHaan added. “With gasoline inventories also growing in most areas of the country, the transition to summer gasoline complete, motorists will continue to see prices moving lower as the summer driving season gets underway. We’re likely to see more good news at the pump than bad for the foreseeable future.”