Richard L. Riley

Richard L. Riley, 87, of Van Wert, died Friday evening, June 7, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born May 30, 1932, in Van Wert, the son of Walter L. and Pauline (Swoveland) Riley, who both preceded him in death. On September 4, 1955, he married the former Sandra Kay Dysert, who passed away June 21, 2017. Richard was also preceded in death by a brother, William David Riley.

Survivors include a daughter, Dawn (Mike) VanDoren of Van Wert; one son, Richard M. (Isabel) Riley of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Samuel (Jessica) Holes, Jasmine Diemer, Holly (Joe) McName, Tiffany Riley, and Luke (Haley) Riley; eight great-grandchildren, Destynee, Nova, Skylar, Keirsten, Jacob, Jordan, Jaxxon, and Kylo; a brother, Larry (Emily) Riley of Van Wert; and one sister, Shirley M. Stemen of Middle Point.

Richard was a graduate of Van Wert High School and International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked at Downtown Drugs, Borden’s Foods, Haviland Drainage Products, and Young’s Water Service. Richard was a member of American Legion Post 178 Robert G. Longwell Post 5803-Veterans of Foreign Wars, both of Van Wert, and a former member of Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320, and the Van Wert Lions Club. He had coached Little League baseball for 15 years. Richard enjoyed bowling, softball, and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes football fan.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of VFW Post 5803 and Legion Post 178.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ross Health Institute of Ohio State University Medical Center or Van Wert Youth Baseball.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.