Van Wert falls in D-II semifinals

Van Wert independent sports

AKRON — Van Wert scored first, but defending state champion Dayton Chaminade answered with seven runs in a 7-1 victory in the Division II baseball state semifinals on Saturday.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jake Lautzenheiser scored on a sacrifice fly by Lawson Blackmore.

The Eagles answered with a run in the bottom of the first, two in the fourth, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Pitcher Nick Wissman held Van Wert to two hits, and the Cougars committed an uncharacteristic three errors in the game.

The loss ended Van Wert’s record setting season at 27-3.

Check back later for a full story.