Church sets Operation Back to School date

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, in partnership with a number of Van Wert businesses and churches, has set the date of Sunday, July 28, for its fourth annual Operation Back to School event.

This free event provides backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene items to Van Wert County families in need. Students in preschool through eighth grade may preregister online at www.vanwertfirst.net by following the “Operation Back to School” student registration link or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form.

Members of the Operation Back to School Committee is shown with backpacks to be given away July 28. photo provided

Preregistration is highly encouraged and will close July 20.

The Operation Back to School event will begin at 3 p.m. July 28 and end at 5 that evening, with games and food for the entire family. Church staff members ask that families not arrive on site prior to 2:45 p.m. to allow time for organization of Fountain Park and areas surrounding the park for the event.

The distribution of high school items will be Wednesday, August 21. More details will be available at a later date.

Anyone wanting to volunteer for the event, to donate to help the project, or for more information should call Teresa at 419.238.0631, extension 307. Local residents can also check out the church website above and look through the “‘Operation Back to School’ and “eGiving” links.