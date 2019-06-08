Barbara Arlene (Goodwin) Barrientos

Barbara Arlene (Goodwin) Barrientos, 76, of Decatur, Indiana, and formerly of Van Wert, died at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her residence.

She was born September 30, 1942, in Elgin, a daughter of Don and Mary V. (Myers) Goodwin, who both preceded her in death. On June 3, 1961 she married Max R. Barrientos, and he died November 22, 2012.

She is survived by her sons, Lance Alan Barrientos of Van Wert and Matthew Ray (Misty) Barrientos of Decatur; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Pontius of Van Wert.

Mrs. Barrientos was a member of the last graduating class from York High School in 1960.

Over the years she also enjoyed the company of her cats, Jasmine, Mandy Jay, and Bella, and her dogs, Jody and Misty.

She retired from Rite Aid of Delphos after 17 years of employment.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: To the family for funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.